Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.62. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

