Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 62,801 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.