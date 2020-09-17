Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,379 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,907,000 after acquiring an additional 871,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,172,000 after purchasing an additional 795,809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,049,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 442,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 269,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE AFG opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

