Federated Hermes Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.30.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $216.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $238.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

