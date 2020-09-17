Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dover by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NYSE DOV opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

