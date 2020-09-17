Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Community Health Systems worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,358 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 345.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,066,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 883.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 292,099 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

