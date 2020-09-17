Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $14,809,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avnet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avnet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE:AVT opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

