Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

