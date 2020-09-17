Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.