Federated Hermes Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

