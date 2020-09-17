Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.