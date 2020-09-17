Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 170,586 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.53% of Lithia Motors worth $363,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 96.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $2,855,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $9,930,000.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $278.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

