Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLNE opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.