Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,074,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,908.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

