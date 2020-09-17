Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,692 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Proto Labs worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 99.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 534.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

PRLB opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

