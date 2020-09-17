Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,124 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE:SLCA opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.