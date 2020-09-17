Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 405.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CPF opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.17. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

