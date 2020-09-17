Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of PAGS opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

