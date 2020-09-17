Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 405.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.