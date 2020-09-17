Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,082 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vipshop by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after acquiring an additional 657,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,222 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

