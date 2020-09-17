Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $30,098,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $96,159,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Nikola Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

