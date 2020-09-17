Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,873 Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.