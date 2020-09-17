Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $614,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,844 shares of company stock worth $21,855,250. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.