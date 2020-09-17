Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 87,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

