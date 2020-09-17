HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,774 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 257,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1,771.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 100.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 77,858 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

