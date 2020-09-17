State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,909 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Harmonic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 273,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

