Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 4,426 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 365.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

BNTX stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.44. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd
Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,082 Vipshop Holdings Ltd –
Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,082 Vipshop Holdings Ltd –
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,873 Strategic Education Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,873 Strategic Education Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report