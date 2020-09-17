Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 4,426 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 365.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

BNTX stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.44. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

