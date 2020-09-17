American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 233.18 and a beta of 0.85. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,165,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $703,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $155,351.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,820,316.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,675 shares of company stock valued at $44,990,011 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

