Marshall Wace LLP Sells 110,550 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,550 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 589,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIBK opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

