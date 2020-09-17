Marshall Wace LLP Sells 101,413 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,413 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $254,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

NYSE:JHG opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

