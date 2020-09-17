Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

AUPH opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

