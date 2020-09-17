Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $171,416. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $547.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

