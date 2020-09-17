Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 21,474 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 59.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.