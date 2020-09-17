Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

