Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd
Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,082 Vipshop Holdings Ltd –
Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,082 Vipshop Holdings Ltd –
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,873 Strategic Education Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,873 Strategic Education Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report