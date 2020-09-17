AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $102.34 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

