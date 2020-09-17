Marshall Wace LLP Invests $384,000 in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,275,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,900,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49. Draftkings Inc has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $53.25.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Draftkings news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,476 shares of company stock valued at $35,792,069 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Draftkings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

