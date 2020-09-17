Marshall Wace LLP Takes $314,000 Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

