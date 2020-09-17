Marshall Wace LLP Sells 100,160 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,160 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 162,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Shares of HP stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.