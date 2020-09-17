Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,217 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 58.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

