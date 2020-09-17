Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 5,668.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in PTC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

