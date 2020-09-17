5,967 Shares in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 445,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 335,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 291,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $338.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

