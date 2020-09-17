18,248 Shares in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,393 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 215.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

