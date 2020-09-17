21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BREW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of BREW opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

