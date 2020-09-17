Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of MeiraGTx worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MGTX stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $508.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.41.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $351,926. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.