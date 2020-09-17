Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 17.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 71,226 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Endava by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Endava by 113.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.