Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Endava stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 443,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 65,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

