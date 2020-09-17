AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,185 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.83%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.