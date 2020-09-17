Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 109.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,368 shares of company stock worth $26,711,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

