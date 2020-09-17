Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.03% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $367.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

