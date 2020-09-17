Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 66.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $618,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,902.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

